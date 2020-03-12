Maha: Man held for kidnapping minor seven years ago

A man was arrested seven years after he allegedly kidnapped and held captive a 15-year-old girl from Nalla Sopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Thursday. The police on Tuesday arrested Santosh Dharve (40), who had abducted the minor girl in January, 2014 and rescued the victim, sub-inspector Surendra Shivade of the district rural police said.

The accused changed his name to Amol More and was living with the victim at Vaysheth village in coastal town of Alibaug for the last seven years, the official said. Dharve held the victim captive and also forcibly married her after she turned 18, he said, adding that the victim was rescued and reunited with her family on Tuesday.

The accused has been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

