Goa: Man held for kidnapping, raping minor

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old acquaintance in South Goa district on Thursday, police said. The incident took pace on Wednesday when the accused allegedly accosted the victim while she was heading home from school and offered her a lift, superintendent of police (South) Arvind Gawas said.

The accused then took the minor to the forests near Quepem village and raped her, he said. The victim later confided in her parents, following which a complaint was registered at Maina-Curtorim police station, the senior official said.

The accused has been booked under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Goa Children's Act and Indian Penal Code..

