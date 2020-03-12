Left Menu
Say no to panic, yes to precautions: PM's message to people on coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the government is fully vigilant about the situation due to coronavirus and urged people to say "no to panic" and "yes to precautions". Across ministries and states, multiple steps have been pro-actively taken to ensure safety of all, he said on Twitter.

These steps are wide-ranging, from suspension of visas to augmenting healthcare capacities, he said. "Say no to panic, say yes to precautions. No minister of the central government will travel abroad in the upcoming days. I urge our countrymen to also avoid non-essential travel," Modi said.

"We can break the chain of spread and ensure safety of all by avoiding large gatherings," he said. The government is fully vigilant about the situation due to COVID-19 novel coronavirus, he added.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of coronavirus patients in the country has risen to 73 with 13 fresh cases, including one foreign national..

