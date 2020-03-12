Minor raped, murdered by man in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Jhalawar district of Rajasthan, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred on Wednesday under Sadar police station area of the district and the 40-year-old accused has been detained, police added.

“The girl, who was an LKG student, went missing on Wednesday and the body was recovered in a sack from the rented house of the accused in the night," they further said. Police said that the accused, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, is being interrogated in custody..

