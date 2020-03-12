Country-made bombs found in Bengal's Malda

A large number of country- made bombs were found in West Bengal's Malda district on Thursday, police said. The bombs were found in five jars at an abandoned building that housed a primary health centre in Majampur village in Kaliachak police station area, a senior officer said.

The area has been cordoned off and a bomb disposal squad has been deployed to defuse the bombs, the officer said. Further investigation is underway, he added..

