Nirbhaya convict challenges trial court's order in Delhi HC

Pawan Gupta, one of the death-row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case, has approached Delhi High Court through lawyer AP Singh, challenging the trial court's order which dismissed the application questioning the credibility of the sole witness, claiming that he was a tutored witness and his statement was not credible. The petition is likely to come up for hearing on Friday. Earlier, a Delhi court had dismissed the plea of Pawan Gupta.

In his plea, Pawan has alleged the sole witness in the Nirbhaya case is a tutored witness and is not credible as he took a bribe to give interviews to news channels. The petition, which was filed by convict Gupta, has sought the registration of FIR against the victim's friend for perjury for giving false testimony in the court.

The sole eye-witness was accompanying the 23-year-old girl when she was raped by six men on a moving bus on December 16, 2012. It claimed that the boy accompanying the victim in the bus turned the case into a "media trial" by charging money from the news channels to give interviews.

Pawan, along with the other three death-row convicts in the case, is scheduled to be hanged on March 20. The case pertains to the brutal gang rape and killing of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in Delhi. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later. (ANI)

