Fifth coronavirus case reported in Karnataka

  • Bengaluru
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 18:04 IST
  • Created: 12-03-2020 18:04 IST
A 26-year-old man who returned from Greece has tested positive for coronavirus, making it the fifth case in Karnataka, the health department said on Thursday. The patient has been admitted and isolated at a hospital and his condition is stable, a department media bulletin said.

"All (his) primary contacts have been traced and are asymptomatic. Home quarantine has been advised and being followed-up," it said. According to sources, the patient is from Mumbai.

He travelled from Greece to Mumbai on March 6, and came by flight to Bengaluru on March 8, they said, adding that he had been to office on March 9, during which he is said to have spoken to four of his close friends and gone back home after a few hours. "He was hospitalised the same day. One brother of his is staying with him in Bengaluru..parents and wife are in Mumbai," sources said.

The man used an autorickshaw to commute in Bengaluru. Information has been collected about the driver and three members of his family and all precautionary measures have been taken.

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu also tweeted confirming about one more COVID-19 positive case in the state. The department also said all primary contacts of previously reported four people who tested positive for the virus are under surveillance and no symptomatic cases have been reported..

