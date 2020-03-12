Three more arrested in PMC Bank scam

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW)of the Mumbai Police which is investigating alleged scam atthe Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank on Thursdayarrested three persons including a former director, anofficial said

Jasvinder Singh Banwait, Vishwanatha Shridhar Prabhuand Shripad Govind Jere were arrested on Thursday

Banwait was a director and member of the bank's Loan,Investment and Executive Committee when the alleged Rs 4,355crore scam involving Housing Development and InfrastructureLtd (HDIL) took place, the EOW official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

