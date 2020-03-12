Coronavirus: Bar association asks members to avoid handshakes

The Bombay Bar Association (BBA) on Thursday urged its members to avoid handshakes and asked litigants not to visit its premises in wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The BBA issued a notice asking members to use hand sanitizers, wear mask or cover their mouth and nose with handkerchief while sneezing.

Handshakes should also be avoided, it added. As per suggestions made by the BBA, the Bombay high court administration has agreed to provide temperature guns at security gates to screen entrants and issue directions to litigants to not attend proceedings unless asked by the court.

So far, 11 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maharashtra, including eight in Pune, two in Mumbai and one in Nagpur..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

