Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man arrested from Rajasthan's Alwar for online fraud, remanded to police custody

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shimla
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 18:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 18:42 IST
Man arrested from Rajasthan's Alwar for online fraud, remanded to police custody

The Kullu police has arrested a man from Rajasthan's Alwar for allegedly duping a resident of Chamba of over Rs 1.10 lakh after putting up an advertisement on an online portal for selling a car, police said on Thursday. The accused, Irfan, was arrested on Wednesday from his village, Ghati Baas Chandoli in Rajasthan's Alwar district, by a police team led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Prakash Chand, Kullu Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Singh said.

The accused has been remanded to three-day police custody by a city court on Thursday, he added. In a complaint lodged at the Bhuntar police station on November 28 last year, complainant Suresh Kumar, a resident of Chamba's Pangi, stated that he struck a deal to purchase a car from the accused for Rs 1 lakh after coming across the advertisement put up by the latter on online portal OLX.

The accused had sent the registration certificate and photographs of the car to him on WhatsApp, the complainant had stated. The accused told the complainant on WhatsApp that the car would be sent to him in Kullu through the Army postal service for which he would have to pay Rs 5,120 as postal charges which would be refunded, the complaint had stated.

The complainant sent the said amount to the accused through a mobile application after receiving the receipt of the Army postal service on WhatsApp, the former had alleged. The next day, the accused called him from another number, claiming that he was speaking from the office of the Army postal service and the car would soon be handed over to him, but he would have to pay a refundable amount of Rs 15,550, the complaint stated.

The complainant further alleged that the accused received a total of Rs 1,10,300 from him through the mobile application in the name of service charges stating that the same would be refunded, but neither the money was paid back to him nor the car delivered..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Miami Open tennis tournament suspended over coronavirus

The Miami Open, which brings together the top mens and womens tennis players in the world, has been suspended due to growing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in the United States, the Miami-Dade County mayor said on Thursday.The...

Shia militia likely to blame for killing US troops in Iraq: US general

Shia militia groups in Iraq were likely responsible for the attack on Wednesday that killed one British and two American troops at a base north of Baghdad, a top U.S. general said on Thursday, in remarks that leave the door open to potentia...

WRAPUP 5-Trump stops flights from Europe, global alarm over coronavirus spreads

Travellers scrambled to rebook flights and markets reeled on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed sweeping restrictions on travel from Europe, hitting battered airlines and heightening global alarm over the coronavirus. But Ch...

Coronavirus impact: Daily international passenger arrivals fall to 62,000

The number of international passengers arriving at the countrys airports has reduced to around 62,000 per day from 70,000 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. He said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020