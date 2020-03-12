HP: Hamirpur admin gears up for Chaitra Fair amid coronavirus scare

Special arrangements will be made amid the coronavirus scare for the month-long Chaitra Fair dedicated to Baba Balak Nath in Hamirpur's Deotsidh, a district official said on Thursday. The annual fair is scheduled to start on Saturday where a large number of devotees are expected to turn up from Himachal Pradesh, neighbouring states and foreign countries.

According to religious beliefs, Baba Balak Nath is considered the incarnation of Lord Kartikeya, the elder son of Lord Shiva. As per beliefs, Baba Balak Nath had meditated in the Dhar Sidh area of Hamirpur and Bilaspur districts where the fair is held.

At a meeting of district officials on Wednesday, Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena said a special attention will be paid to devotees from foreign countries during the fair. After getting their complete information, including name and mobile number, they will be allowed to proceed further, he added.

The DC said arrangements will be made regarding cleanliness and a sufficient number of workers will be deployed for the purpose. Information will be continuously provided to people regarding the virus through audio-visual screens, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.