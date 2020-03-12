Left Menu
Punjab youth held for extortion bid in Himachal's Baddi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shimla
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 19:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 19:25 IST
Punjab youth held for extortion bid in Himachal's Baddi

A Punjab youth has been arrested by the Himachal Pradesh Police for issuing threats to a scrap dealer of industrial town Baddi in a bid to extort money, police said. Jaswinder Singh, alias Kala (21), a resident of Mansuha Kala village in Punjab's Roopnagar district, was arrested on Wednesday, Baddi SP Rohit Malpani said.

Kala is a member of a gang who issued threats to the scrap dealer for extortion, he added. A bike was also seized, he said, adding that more arrests were likely in the case.

A case was registered under Sections 34, 451 and 506 of the IPC at the Nalagarh police station, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

