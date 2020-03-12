Punjab youth held for extortion bid in Himachal's Baddi

A Punjab youth has been arrested by the Himachal Pradesh Police for issuing threats to a scrap dealer of industrial town Baddi in a bid to extort money, police said. Jaswinder Singh, alias Kala (21), a resident of Mansuha Kala village in Punjab's Roopnagar district, was arrested on Wednesday, Baddi SP Rohit Malpani said.

Kala is a member of a gang who issued threats to the scrap dealer for extortion, he added. A bike was also seized, he said, adding that more arrests were likely in the case.

A case was registered under Sections 34, 451 and 506 of the IPC at the Nalagarh police station, he added..

