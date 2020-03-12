Constable hospitalized for suspected coronavirus infection

A police constable was admitted to isolation ward of the district hospital in Jalna city of Maharashtra on Thursday for suspected exposure to the coronavirus, a senior official said. His swab samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune, civil surgeon M K Rathod said.

The policeman, who was posted in Mumbai and had come in contact with security personnel from Israel there, complained of cough and fever after returning here two days ago, Dr Rathod said. "We are in the process of putting his family and others he came in contact with in Jalna under quarantine," he added..

