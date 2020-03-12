Constable hospitalized for suspected coronavirus infection
A police constable was admitted to isolation ward of the district hospital in Jalna city of Maharashtra on Thursday for suspected exposure to the coronavirus, a senior official said. His swab samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune, civil surgeon M K Rathod said.
The policeman, who was posted in Mumbai and had come in contact with security personnel from Israel there, complained of cough and fever after returning here two days ago, Dr Rathod said. "We are in the process of putting his family and others he came in contact with in Jalna under quarantine," he added..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jalna
- Maharashtra
- Pune
- National Institute of Virology
- Mumbai
- Israel
ALSO READ
Maharashtra government is 'father of Ghajini': BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar
Brose Group opens new campus in Pune; to invest EUR 17 mln in India over 5 yrs
IRB Infra bags prestigious Mumbai-Pune Expressway project
AjnaLens raises $1.5 mn from Maharashtra Defence and Aerospace Venture Fund, others
Accenture opens innovation hub in Pune