76 pc people died in riots during Congress regime: Amit Shah

Seventy-six per cent people were killed during the riots which took place when the Congress was in power, said Union Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah on Thursday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Photo/RSTV. Image Credit: ANI

Seventy-six per cent people were killed during the riots which took place when the Congress was in power, said Union Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah on Thursday. "Riots took place during the Congress' regime. They might have taken efforts to pacify the riots and so we will also do," he said while replying to the debate on Delhi violence in the Rajya Sabha.

"However, any attempt to blame my party for riots is condemnable. The reality is that 76 per cent people have died in the riots during the Congress rule," said Shah. Shah said the Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the national capital were turned into communal riots.

"I call upon my Muslim brothers and sisters that false propaganda is being spread on the issue of CAA. This Act is not to take anyone's citizenship but to give citizenship," said Shah. "I am again repeating that no documents will be needed for the National Population Register (NPR). All the information asked is optional. Nobody has to fear from the process of NPR. There will be no doubtful category," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

