Army's northern command chief meets J-K LG

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Y K Joshi met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu here on Thursday and briefed him about the security situation along the International Border, an official spokesman said. The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Northern Command met the LG at the Raj Bhavan and briefed him about the overall security situation along the IB, Line of Control (LoC) and hinterland and the anti-terrorist operations being conducted by the Army, the spokesman said.

The Lieutenant Governor and the Army officer also discussed various important matters relating to the role being played by the Army in safeguarding the territorial integrity and the internal security of Jammu and Kashmir. The LG lauded the Army for their exemplary devotion in maintaining a constant vigil along the borders and conducting successful anti-terrorist operations in coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Armed Police Forces in the hinterland, the spokesman added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.