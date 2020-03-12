Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: No public gatherings to be allowed in Maharashtra

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 20:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 20:43 IST
Coronavirus: No public gatherings to be allowed in Maharashtra

No permission will be granted for public gatherings in the state in view of the coronavirus threat, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Thursday evening. With one more person testing positive for the disease in Pune earlier in the day, the number of confirmed coronavirus patients in the state increased to 12 -- nine in Pune, two in Mumbai and one in Nagpur.

"All passengers from seven countries will be quarantined (whether they have symptoms of the disease or not)," the minister told reporters here. Officials had said earlier that passengers with travel history to China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany after February 15 will be kept under quarantine by default.

Tope said all the 12 confirmed patients in the state were stable and "asymptomatic", which meant they did not show any severe symptoms of the disease. To prevent spread of the virus, district collectors and commissioners have been instructed not to allow public gatherings, nor should there be any official programmes, the minister said.

Even political or religious gatherings should not be allowed, the collectors have been told, Tope said. Of the 12 persons in the state who have contracted the coronavirus, ten were part of a group of tourists which visited a foreign location (Dubai), he pointed out.

Tour operators are being discouraged from organising new foreign tours, and those who are currently abroad should be kept under observation upon return, the minister said. District collectors have been told that there should be self-isolation for those who arrive from foreign countries, he said.

Laboratories have been asked to conduct tests for the coronavirus for only those who have traveled to affected countries or come in contact with coronavirus patients, the minister said. As to giving holiday to school students, Tope said as of now schools will not be closed. "Even though there is a demand, we are observing the situation, and if necessary the decision to close schools will be taken," he added.

As to the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket tournament, due to start in Mumbai by month-end, he said, "There was discussion in the cabinet... tickets will (likely) not be sold. They (organisers) have two options, either postpone or hold matches without spectators." He appealed people not to use masks unnecessarily, saying it may lead to a different sort of hazard if masks are not disposed of properly after use..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Portugal's hotels brace for coronavirus losses, U.S. travel impact

Portuguese hotels are bracing for the loss of hundreds of millions of euros of revenue in the next few months due to the spreading coronavirus, while some of the countrys top tourist destinations adopted emergency measures to fight the epid...

Big Dutch galleries close until end of March due to coronavirus

The Dutch national gallery, the Rijksmuseum, and the nearby Van Gogh museum, two of the Netherlands premier tourist attractions in Amsterdam, will be closed to the public at least until March 31 due to the coronavirus epidemic.Their announc...

Coronavirus: Pakistan stocks down by 4.77%

Pakistans stock market took a hammering on Thursday with the benchmark KSE-100 losing 1,716 points, down by 4.77 per cent, amid coronavirus scare, crashing oil prices and panic selling. According to the Pakistan Stock Exchanges PSX website,...

U.S. Capitol closed to the public as coronavirus hits Congress

Officials ordered the U.S. Capitol complex closed to much of the public starting on Thursday, one day after a staffer for a U.S. senator from Washington state tested positive for the new coronavirus.Limited access to the Capitol building an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020