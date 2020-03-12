Mumbai Central station to be renamed after Nana Shankarsheth

The Maharashtra cabinet onThursday approved a proposal to rename Mumbai Central stationin the city as "Nana Shankarsheth Mumbai Central RailwayStation"

The proposal to rename the station would now besent to the Railway Ministry, officials said

Jagannath "Nana" Shankarsheth (1803-1865) was aMaharashtrian philanthropist and educationist famous for hiscontribution to Mumbai's development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.