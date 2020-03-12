Noida firm director killed, another injured as colleague opens fire before shooting self dead

A director of a private firm was killed while another injured when a colleague of theirs allegedly opened fire before shooting himself dead during a meeting in Greater Noida on Thursday, police said. The director who opened fire from his licensed revolver and later shot himself dead has been identified as Pradeep Agarwal (55).

The deceased has been identified as Naresh Gupta (65) while third firm director Rakesh Kumar Jain (60) has been hospitalised with a bullet injury, police said. The incident was reported around 3 pm from the office of UP Telelinks Limited, which manufactures cables and located in Chhapraula village under the Badalpur police station limits, they said.

Only the three directors were present in the room when Agarwal pulled out his revolver and opened fire allegedly over some financial issue, according to police. All three directors lived in Delhi, police added.

"A meeting of the company was underway and the three directors were discussing financial issues. As per preliminary investigation, the three hit a logjam over some financial matter after which one of the directors opened fire," Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh told reporters. The police officer said Agarwal shot at Jain when he was trying to escape from the room. Singh, who visited injured Jain at the hospital along with senior police officials, said a case has been registered and investigation is underway.

"Forensic teams are collecting evidence. The team has seized the weapon used in the crime and examining it. Rakesh Jain is out of danger but still in the hospital," he added. The bodies have been sent for autopsy, police said..

