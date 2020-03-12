Three held for kidnapping jeweller for ransom:Police

In a swift operation, the Jaipur police on Thursday arrested three persons for kidnapping a city-based jeweller and demanding a ransom of Rs 5 crore from his son a day earlier, an official said. The police did not only nab the kidnappers but also rescued jeweller Prakash Chaupra without letting any money change hands, said Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava.

The accused had kidnapped jeweller Prakash Chaupra from Jaipur on Wednesday and had taken him to Sikar in a vehicle. “Vikram Singh along with two accomplices kidnapped Chaupra from Jaipur and called his son to demand a ransom of Rs 5 crore. On information by his son, the police caught Vikram Singh, who initially denied having any role in the case but later confessed to the crime,” he said. On Vikram's information, the police teams traced the two other accused, Rakesh and Hari Singh, to Sikar and rescued the man from an isolated area on Thursday. The accused are undergoing custodial interrogation presently, he said.

Vikram runs a PG Hostel in his old house of Chaupa and he had called the victim to the hostel on Wednesday, said Srivastava..

