Lighting Global Program: An exclusive discussion with Dana Rysankova of World Bank and Russell Sturm of IFC

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The World Bank Group through its Lighting Global Program has come out with the sixth edition of Off-Grid Solar Market Trends Report 2020. This report is the sixth in a series of biennial assessments and reveals that, as the sector matures, companies are increasingly focusing on financial sustainability and moving into new geographies and underserved markets as established markets become more saturated.

The report mentions that the off-grid solar sector has grown tremendously over the past 10 years into a vibrant, 1.75 billion US-Dollar annual market, which remains on a solid growth curve. The sector is currently serving 420 million users. From 2017 to 2019, revenues grew rapidly at 30 percent annually, while sales volumes grew at 10 percent annually.

Devdiscourse catches up with the authors of the report, Dana Rysankova from the World Bank, and Russell Sturm from International Finance Corporation for an interesting discussion on various aspects related to off-grid solar energy and Lighting Global Program.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.