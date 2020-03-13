PSA against Farooq Abdullah revoked

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday revoked the Public Safety Act against former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, officials said

In an order, state Home Secretary Shaleen Kabra said the PSA invoked on Abdullah on September 17 and further extended on December 13, has been revoked

The order comes into force with immediate effect.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

