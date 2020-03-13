Instead of reforms, Railways is deforming: Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday said the railways is getting "deformed" rather than being reformed under the BJP government. Speaking on the demand of grants for Railways, he said Railways is now resorting to borrowings to run its operations and the extra budgetary borrowings has become a order of the day for it.

He claimed Indian Railways ranked 28th in the world in terms of quality of railway infrastructure. The Congress leader asked what is the fate of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pet project as its deadline is in 2022.

He claimed only 30 per cent land has been acquired for the project so far, as farmers are objecting to acquisition of land..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

