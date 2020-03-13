Left Menu
Resolution against NPR moved in Delhi Assembly

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 15:19 IST
  • Created: 13-03-2020 15:19 IST
Environment minister Gopal Rai on Friday moved a resolution in the Delhi Assembly against implementation of the National Population Register in the national capital and said if executed, it should be applied using the procedure of 2010. Rai said the National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens(NRC) are not only meant for a "particular religion" but will also impact the majority population.

"... Such a type of thing did not happen even during the British rule. This is raising questions on every person's citizenship," he said in the Assembly. "NPR should not be implemented in Delhi and if it is implemented, it should be done according to the procedure followed in 2010," Rai said.

The Delhi government called a one-day special assembly session on the NRC-NPR issue and the coronavirus situation in the national capital..

