Coronavirus: Latest updates on coronavirus crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 4:13 p.m.

Amid coronavirus scare, Air India decides to cancel flights to Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Israel, South Korea and Sri Lanka till April 30, airline official says. 4:06 p.m.

The government suspends till June 30 the mandatory annual health checkup of all its officials in the wake of coronavirus outbreak to avoid unnecessary strain on hospitals. 4:05 p.m.

A senior Australian minister tests positive for coronavirus, and is placed under quarantine in a Brisbane hospital. 3:41 p.m.

Karnataka state government announces lock-down of malls, cinema theatres, pubs and night clubs for a week. 3:33 p.m.

A man who returned from Italy this week, and was lodged at the Army's quarantine facility in Manesar, Haryana has tested positive for coronavirus infection, Army sources say. 3:28 p.m.

The Karnataka government asks doctors and other health staff to work on public holidays also till the spread of coronavirus is contained. 3:13 p.m.

The India Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA), which was scheduled to take place from April 1 to 5, is postponed, organisers say. 3:12 p.m.

Australian fast bowler Kane Richardson was on Friday cleared of coronavirus after his tests returned negative, Cricket Australia said. 3:01 p.m.

BCCI suspends the start of IPL 2020 from March 29 to April 15 in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. 2:53 p.m.

More than 700 people working in a leather company in Greater Noida have been put under surveillance after a Delhi-based director of the firm tested positive for novel coronavirus, officials say. 2:26 p.m.

Nepal halts all mountaineering expeditions, including Mount Everest ascents, and stopped issuing on-arrival tourist visas after the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic 2:01 p.m. Forty-six persons who were in direct contact with the 76-year old man who died on Tuesday night due to co-morbidity and coronavirus infection have been placed under quarantine, district officials 2:00 p.m.

Sri Lanka temporarily bans entry of people coming from Iran, Italy, and South Korea as a precaution against coronavirus pandemic. 1:51 p.m. The government and the RBI will take all necessary steps to quell the "fear sentiment" created due to coronavirus, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said on Friday. 1:40 p.m.

After JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia suspends classes with immediate effect till March 31 and advised students to avoid large gathering in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. 1:13 p.m.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik says the government has earmarked Rs 200 crore to combat the coronavirus threat, and announced closure of educational institutions in the state till March 31. 1:04 p.m.

The Delhi government's refusal to allow any IPL matches in the city owing to the COVID-19 pandemic adds to the BCCI's woes with the Board now looking for alternate venues in "willing" states. 12:56 p.m.

An Iran Air flight carrying Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran, landed at the airport in Mumbai, official says. 12:50 p.m.

Airline stocks plunge into deep red due to the ongoing travel restrictions in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. 12:13 p.m.

Disney Studios delays the highly anticipated live-action remake of "Mulan" in the wake of growing concerns about the novel coronavirus. 11:52 a.m.

Australia women's limited overs tour of South Africa, starting on March 22, is suspended due to coronavirus pandemic, Cricket Australia says. 11:15 a.m.

China reports seven more fatalities due to coronavirus, taking the death toll to 3,176, while the new confirmed cases were just eight, as the disease continues to abate across the country. 11:11 a.m.

Some unscrupulous elements, who are looking to make a fast buck by selling substandard hand wash products and sanitisers, have come under scanner in Maharashtra by the state's health regulator. 11:04 a.m. A Google employee in Bengaluru tests positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), and the company asks staff in that office to work from home. 10:57 a.m.

An Italian couple and a Thai national have been admitted to an isolation ward of a government hospital in Kolkata with symptoms of coronavirus infection, health department official says. 10:52 a.m.

The Delhi government orders the shutting of all public swimming pools in the city with immediate effect till March 31 in wake of coronavirus outbreak. 10:47 a.m.

Investor wealth worth nearly Rs 12 lakh crore was wiped off in less than 15 minutes of trade opening, with benchmarks crashing over 10 per cent on mounting fears over coronavirus pandemic. 10:23 a.m.

None of the passengers who arrived by a Dubai-Pune flight have travelled to any of the seven "high-risk" coronavirus-hit countries in the last few weeks, official says. 4:51 a.m.

India is part of a US-led global initiative to share information on integrating science into coronavirus response, according to a White House statement..

