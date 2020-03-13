Left Menu
Farooq Abdullah released; JK admin revokes PSA against him

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 17:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 17:24 IST
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah was released on Friday after he spent over seven months in detention, with the government revoking the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) under which he had been held at his residence here. Immediately after his release, Abdullah demanded that his son and former chief minister Omar and PDP's Mehbooba Mufti and other political leaders lodged in various prisons in the union territory and outside of it should be released at the earliest to allow political activities to take place.

The 82-year-old veteran politician had initially been taken into preventive detention on August 5, the day the Centre abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Subsequently, the PSA was slapped on him on September 15 which was extended on December 13. The December extension of PSA was due to end at midnight Friday and could have been extended for a maximum of six more months. However, it emerged that his PSA was extended on March 11 for another three months but was suddenly revoked Friday afternoon.

Abdullah, who was the first chief minister to have been booked under the PSA, appeared after 220 days before reporters and said, "Today, I am free but this freedom is not complete. It will be complete when other leaders like Omar, Mehbooba Mufti and others in outside jails are released." The Lok Sabha member from Srinagar, Abdullah, who was flanked by his family members including his wife Molie Abdullah, expressed gratitude to all the people including the leaders of the country who raised the issue of his detention in Parliament. "I would also like to express gratitude to every individual who prayed for us ... I will not speak on any political matter till others are released," he said, not accepting any questions from the scribes.

Abdullah, who underwent an eye surgery earlier this week, expressed hope that he would be able to attend Parliament so that he can raise the voice of the people there. According to an order issued by the Union Territory's home secretary Shaleen Kabra, the PSA ordered by the district magistrate of Srinagar on September 15 and subsequently extended for three months each on December 13 and March 11 this year, stands revoked. He was booked under 'public order' of the PSA, a provision that allows authorities to detain a person for three months without trial. This can be extended up to two years.

The decision to release the National Conference patron came hours ahead of the ending of his three-month detention period on Friday midnight. Immediately after his release, the National Conference issued a statement welcoming the decision and also urged the Union Territory administration to release other political leaders including party vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah.

According to a statement issued by the National Conference (NC), the release of its patron from detention was the right step towards restoration of a genuine political process in Jammu and Kashmir. It said the process would receive further fillip when party vice-president Omar Abdullah and other political detainees are set free. "We urge the government to do so at the earliest," it said.

"As the pre-eminent political party of Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference has played a key role in strengthening the voice of the people through democracy and will continue to do so," the statement said. Officials said District Magistrate Shahid Iqbal Choudhary entered the residence of Abdullah, who underwent an eye surgery earlier this week, and handed over the release order to him.

Abdullah's son Omar as well as former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti were slapped with the PSA on February 6, the day on which their six-month term of preventive detention was to end. Abdullah's release was welcomed by politicians who also hoped that other political leaders would be released. Former Union minister and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said he welcomed Abdullah's "belated release" and hoped that "...he will soon resume his rightful place on the front bench of the Lok Sabha, where he can address with his usual compelling vigour the issues facing his state and the state of the nation. His detention was a disgrace." Iltija Mufti, daughter of incarcerated PDP president and former J and K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti demanded the release of all those detained following revocation of the special status of the erstwhile state under Article 370 of the Constitution.

"Time to release all detainees including thousands of young men languishing in jails outside J&K. This has gone on for far too long & must end now," Iltija tweeted. Senior CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury said Abdullah's release was long overdue. "The imposition of PSA on and detention of Dr Farooq Abdullah was illegal, undemocratic and unconstitutional. We have all been concerned about his health and well being. His release was long overdue".

The CPI(M) in Jammu and Kashmir described Abdullah's release as a "step to correct one wrong among many wrongs". West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee said she prayed for the long life of Abdullah and hoped that the other two former chief ministers -- Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti -- will soon be released and "allowed to join the democratic process immediately." PTI SKL SKL RDM RDM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

