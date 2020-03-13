Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Latest updates on coronavirus crisis around the world

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 18:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 18:12 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on coronavirus crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 5:54 p.m.

The two remaining ODIs between India and South Africa are called off due to coronavirus threat. 5:46 p.m.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in India rise to 81, including 16 Italians and one Canadian, health ministry officials say. 5:43 p.m. The Supreme Court, taking note of the coronavirus pandemic, says only urgent matters shall be taken up for hearing and no persons except concerned lawyers will be allowed inside its courtrooms.

5:35 p.m. All workers and office bearers of RSS will have to undergo screening for coronavirus before attending the meet of its highest decision-making body in Bengaluru, senior office bearer says.

5:14 p.m. Health authorities in Ludhiana seek help of district administration and police to locate 7 people, who returned from coronavirus-affected countries, after their addresses were found to be incorrect, officials said. 5:00 p.m.

England's ongoing tour of Sri Lanka is called off due to coronavirus pandemic, the ECB says. 4:52 p.m.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority asks states and Union Territories to ensure that masks and sanitisers are not sold above MRP. 4:47 p.m.

China distances itself from tweet by one of its officials alleging that the US Army may have brought coronavirus to Wuhan, saying the origin of the outbreak requires scientific assessment. 4:29 p.m.

Indian scientists stationed in Iran to establish makeshift lab for testing stranded Indians for coronavirus have not been given permission by authorities to do so, official sources say. 4:13 p.m.

Amid coronavirus scare, Air India decides to cancel flights to Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Israel, South Korea and Sri Lanka till April 30, airline official says. 4:06 p.m.

The government suspends till June 30 the mandatory annual health checkup of all its officials in the wake of coronavirus outbreak to avoid unnecessary strain on hospitals. 3:33 p.m.

A man who returned from Italy this week, and was lodged at the Army's quarantine facility in Manesar, Haryana has tested positive for coronavirus infection, Army sources say. 3:28 p.m.

The Karnataka government asks doctors and other health staff to work on public holidays also till the spread of coronavirus is contained. 3:01 p.m.

BCCI suspends the start of IPL 2020 from March 29 to April 15 in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. 2:53 p.m.

More than 700 people working in leather company in Greater Noida are under surveillance after firm's Delhi-based director tested positive for coronavirus, officials say. 2:26 p.m.

Nepal halts all mountaineering expeditions, including Mount Everest ascents, and stopped issuing on-arrival tourist visas after the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic 2:01 p.m. Forty-six persons who were in direct contact with the 76-year old man who died on Tuesday night due to co-morbidity and coronavirus infection have been placed under quarantine, district officials 2:00 p.m.

Sri Lanka temporarily bans entry of people coming from Iran, Italy, and South Korea as a precaution against coronavirus pandemic. 1:51 p.m. The government and the RBI will take all necessary steps to quell the "fear sentiment" created due to coronavirus, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said on Friday. 1:40 p.m.

After JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia suspends classes with immediate effect till March 31 and advised students to avoid large gathering in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. 12:50 p.m.

Airline stocks plunge into deep red due to the ongoing travel restrictions in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. 12:13 p.m.

Disney Studios delays the highly anticipated live-action remake of "Mulan" in the wake of growing concerns about the novel coronavirus. 11:15 a.m.

China reports seven more fatalities due to coronavirus, taking the death toll to 3,176, while the new confirmed cases were just eight, as the disease continues to abate across the country. 11:11 a.m.

Some unscrupulous elements, looking to make a fast buck by selling substandard hand wash products and sanitisers, have come under scanner in Maharashtra by the state's health regulator. 11:04 a.m. A Google employee in Bengaluru tests positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), and the company asks staff in that office to work from home. 10:57 a.m.

An Italian couple and a Thai national have been admitted to an isolation ward of a government hospital in Kolkata with symptoms of coronavirus infection, health department official says. 10:52 a.m.

The Delhi government orders the shutting of all public swimming pools in the city with immediate effect till March 31 in wake of coronavirus outbreak. 10:47 a.m.

Investor wealth worth nearly Rs 12 lakh crore was wiped off in less than 15 minutes of trade opening, with benchmarks crashing over 10 per cent on mounting fears over coronavirus pandemic. 4:51 a.m.

India is part of a US-led global initiative to share information on integrating science into coronavirus response, according to a White House statement..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Formula One expects season to start in Europe at end of May

Formula One said on Friday it hoped to start its 2020 season in Europe at the end of May after cancelling this weekends Australian opener and postponing the next three races in Bahrain, Vietnam, and China due to the coronavirus.An end of Ma...

Unadkat says hunger for India comeback stronger than ever, gets Pujara backing

Now that he is a Ranji Trophy winner, Jaydev Unadkat hopes that people will not talk only about his IPL riches and says the hunger to make an India comeback has never been stronger following a sensational season. Saurashtra skipper and lead...

RSS' highest decision-making body to meet in Bengaluru from

The annual meet of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha ABPS, the highest decision making body of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, will be held here from March 15 to 17. The confluence this time would see participation of around 1,500 elect...

Ranveer's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' to release on Oct 2, Farhan's 'Toofaan' advanced to Sept 18

Yash Raj Films Jayeshbhai Jordaar, starring Ranveer Singh, will release on October 2 this year, while Farhan Akhtars sports drama Toofaan has been advanced to September 18 to avoid a box office clash. Toofaan, directed by Rakeysh Omprakas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020