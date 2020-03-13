Coronavirus: Latest updates on coronavirus crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 5:54 p.m.

The two remaining ODIs between India and South Africa are called off due to coronavirus threat. 5:46 p.m.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in India rise to 81, including 16 Italians and one Canadian, health ministry officials say. 5:43 p.m. The Supreme Court, taking note of the coronavirus pandemic, says only urgent matters shall be taken up for hearing and no persons except concerned lawyers will be allowed inside its courtrooms.

5:35 p.m. All workers and office bearers of RSS will have to undergo screening for coronavirus before attending the meet of its highest decision-making body in Bengaluru, senior office bearer says.

5:14 p.m. Health authorities in Ludhiana seek help of district administration and police to locate 7 people, who returned from coronavirus-affected countries, after their addresses were found to be incorrect, officials said. 5:00 p.m.

England's ongoing tour of Sri Lanka is called off due to coronavirus pandemic, the ECB says. 4:52 p.m.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority asks states and Union Territories to ensure that masks and sanitisers are not sold above MRP. 4:47 p.m.

China distances itself from tweet by one of its officials alleging that the US Army may have brought coronavirus to Wuhan, saying the origin of the outbreak requires scientific assessment. 4:29 p.m.

Indian scientists stationed in Iran to establish makeshift lab for testing stranded Indians for coronavirus have not been given permission by authorities to do so, official sources say. 4:13 p.m.

Amid coronavirus scare, Air India decides to cancel flights to Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Israel, South Korea and Sri Lanka till April 30, airline official says. 4:06 p.m.

The government suspends till June 30 the mandatory annual health checkup of all its officials in the wake of coronavirus outbreak to avoid unnecessary strain on hospitals. 3:33 p.m.

A man who returned from Italy this week, and was lodged at the Army's quarantine facility in Manesar, Haryana has tested positive for coronavirus infection, Army sources say. 3:28 p.m.

The Karnataka government asks doctors and other health staff to work on public holidays also till the spread of coronavirus is contained. 3:01 p.m.

BCCI suspends the start of IPL 2020 from March 29 to April 15 in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. 2:53 p.m.

More than 700 people working in leather company in Greater Noida are under surveillance after firm's Delhi-based director tested positive for coronavirus, officials say. 2:26 p.m.

Nepal halts all mountaineering expeditions, including Mount Everest ascents, and stopped issuing on-arrival tourist visas after the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic 2:01 p.m. Forty-six persons who were in direct contact with the 76-year old man who died on Tuesday night due to co-morbidity and coronavirus infection have been placed under quarantine, district officials 2:00 p.m.

Sri Lanka temporarily bans entry of people coming from Iran, Italy, and South Korea as a precaution against coronavirus pandemic. 1:51 p.m. The government and the RBI will take all necessary steps to quell the "fear sentiment" created due to coronavirus, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said on Friday. 1:40 p.m.

After JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia suspends classes with immediate effect till March 31 and advised students to avoid large gathering in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. 12:50 p.m.

Airline stocks plunge into deep red due to the ongoing travel restrictions in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. 12:13 p.m.

Disney Studios delays the highly anticipated live-action remake of "Mulan" in the wake of growing concerns about the novel coronavirus. 11:15 a.m.

China reports seven more fatalities due to coronavirus, taking the death toll to 3,176, while the new confirmed cases were just eight, as the disease continues to abate across the country. 11:11 a.m.

Some unscrupulous elements, looking to make a fast buck by selling substandard hand wash products and sanitisers, have come under scanner in Maharashtra by the state's health regulator. 11:04 a.m. A Google employee in Bengaluru tests positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), and the company asks staff in that office to work from home. 10:57 a.m.

An Italian couple and a Thai national have been admitted to an isolation ward of a government hospital in Kolkata with symptoms of coronavirus infection, health department official says. 10:52 a.m.

The Delhi government orders the shutting of all public swimming pools in the city with immediate effect till March 31 in wake of coronavirus outbreak. 10:47 a.m.

Investor wealth worth nearly Rs 12 lakh crore was wiped off in less than 15 minutes of trade opening, with benchmarks crashing over 10 per cent on mounting fears over coronavirus pandemic. 4:51 a.m.

India is part of a US-led global initiative to share information on integrating science into coronavirus response, according to a White House statement..

