Left Menu
Development News Edition

In coronavirus times, it's goodbye handshake, welcome 'namaste'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 18:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 18:59 IST
In coronavirus times, it's goodbye handshake, welcome 'namaste'

You can hug, air-kiss or shake hands of course. But in the age of the coronavirus, the world, it seems, is looking at the traditional Indian 'namaste' to greet, convey respect and also maintain a safe distance. Several world leaders and others are now using the simple joining of hands to say "Hello", "Hi" and "How do you do" the Indian way with the 'namaste', a combination of the Sanskrit words 'namas' (bowing) and 'te' (to you). Falling in line with one of the fundamental precautionary measures to avoid physical contact, US President Donald Trump on Thursday greeted Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar with a 'namaste'. Britain's Prince Charles did the same recently when he put out his hand for a handshake but then quickly withdrew to fold them together in a 'namaste'. French President Emmanuel Macron also did a 'namaste' to welcome Spanish king Felipe on Monday.

And earlier this month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu advised his citizens to adopt 'namaste' as a way of greeting instead of shaking hands to check the spread of COVID-19, that has been declared a pandemic by the WHO and infected 131,500 people in 116 countries and territories. More than 4,900 people have died of the infection. "Religious and secular culture come together in the increasing use of namaste (pronounced \NAH-muh-stay\) in English: the term is associated with both Hinduism and yoga," says the Merriam Webster dictionary. While the coronavirus is responsible for the recent surge in popularity of the 'namaste', it became familiar in the West thanks to yoga, originating in India but practised by millions all over. In yoga, 'namaste' is a 'mudra' or a posture that involves holding both palms together close to the heart. It is practised to ensure wellness of the upper body.

"When we put our hands together and hold it close to the heart, it stimulates the heart 'chakra'. The 'namaste mudra' benefits the thoracic region, including the immunity of the lungs," Vinod Sharma, a Delhi-based yoga instructor, told PTI. According to Kesavan Veluthat, a professor of history at Delhi University, the cultural origins of the Indian greeting are rooted in Hindu society's deeply entrenched casteism. The Sanskrit scholar said 'namaste' came into existence to allow those belonging to the higher castes keep their distance from the "untouchables". "India, particularly the Hindu society, is heavily hierarchical, with caste defining social norms," Veluthat told PTI.

"Other societies also have inequalities for example class differences in the western world. But in those societies there is no untouchability...," he added. He added that historically, it was customary for members of the same caste to exchange a 'namaste'. But a Brahmin, for instance, would never offer a 'namaste' to a Dalit. After a boost through the spread of yoga several decades earlier, the traditional form of greeting is back in vogue because of COVID-19..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus lockdown helps Italian police nab 'leading' mobster

A top Ndrangheta clan member was arrested in Italy after police, helped by the anti-coronavirus lockdown, spotted the fugitive smoking inside a seemingly deserted safe house, authorities said Friday. Cesare Cordi, described by police as a l...

Farooq Abdullah visits father Sheikh Abdullah's grave following release, offers prayers

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah visited his father Sheikh Abdullahs grave, located on the banks of the Dal Lake at Hazratbal here, shortly after being released from his 221-day detention on Friday. Accompanied by his...

Man dies of heart attack while working out in gym

An 18-year-old man died of a heart attack in a gym in Dongari area of South Mumbai on Friday, the police said. The incident took place at Sadguru Fitness Gym in the morning.Alim Hasan Raza Punjwani collapsed while working out, said a police...

Viral Athawale video provides relief in times of coronavirus

Amid the mood of gloom and doom due to coronavirus and crashing stock markets, the Corona Go chant of Union minister Ramdas Athawale seems to be helping lift the spirits, on streets and on social media. The video which shows Athawale invoki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020