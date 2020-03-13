Left Menu
Skill development intiative for CRPF divyang warriors launched

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  Updated: 13-03-2020 19:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 19:36 IST
Hyderabad, Mar 13 (PTI): A skill development initiative for Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, who have been incapacitated in the line of duty, was inaugurated at the Aditya Mehta Foundation (AMF) here on Friday by the Director- General of the force A P Maheshwari. Under the 'CRPF Divyang Warriors Skill Development Initiative', officers and men would undergo various sports and skill development activities in coordination with AMF, a press release said.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed between the CRPF and AMF, the release said. Speaking on the occasion, Maheshwari said many CRPF personnel have sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation, but there are many others who lost their limbs.

It is not enough to give them only money as help, he said. Such personnel feel sad over being dependent on others and it is important to restore their confidence, he said.

Aditya Mehta Foundation and some other organisations came forward to help in the endeavour of making the personnel, who lost their limbs, regain their confidence. They are encouraged to pursue para sports, and in addition painting, carpentry, Artificial Intelligence, anchoring, Open Source Intelligence, among others, to imbibe self-esteem and to help them lead a normal life, the release said.

AMF is a non-profit organisation which helps people with disabilities to pursue sports while providing self- sustenance. Speaking at another event held at the Group Centre of CRPF here, Maheshwari said the welfare of the families of martyrs is the responsibility of the entire nation.

Addressing the members of the martyrs' families, he applauded the efforts of the southern sector of the CRPF towards the welfare of the bereaved. Praising the role of CRPF personnel in handling internal security issues, he said the force is ready to handle any kind of threat to the nation.

Due to the initiatives of the southern sector, private companies in IT, automobiles, security, real estate sectors have offered employment opportunities to immediate family members of the martyrs who did not get government jobs, the release said..

