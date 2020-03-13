Rajasthan Assembly adjourned till Mar 26 in view of coronavirus outbreak

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi on Friday adjourned the House till March 26 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. As soon as the House passed Finance Bill and Appropriation Bill by voice vote, Joshi announced the adjournment.

"As you all know that the entire country is worried about coronavirus. The Centre has issued an advisory in this regard and the chief minister has also highlighted the matter. Keeping (this) in view, the House is adjourned till March 26," the speaker said. The number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 81 on Friday. This includes a 76-year-old man from Karnataka who became the country's first coronavirus fatality and 17 foreign nationals, Health Ministry officials said.

Cases of the infection have been reported from at least 11 states and territories, including Delhi, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Kerala, where three patients were discharged last month after they recovered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

