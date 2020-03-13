3 arrested for procuring credit cards on forged documents

Three men were arrested for allegedly procuring credit cards on forged documents in West Delhi's Moti Nagar area, police said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Pankaj Yadav (30), a resident of Wazirpur Industrial Area, Vivek Mishra (27), a resident of Najafgarh and Yogesh Gautam (30), a resident of Ghaziabad, they said. According to police, one Shakti Bhatia lodged a complaint saying that he never applied for any credit card but his CIBIL score shows a credit card issued in his name which was used for transactions of more than Rs one lakh. During investigation, it was found that the card was used in two PayZapp wallets from where an amount of more than Rs one lakh was transferred to two bank accounts. All the accounts were found to be registered in the names of Gautam and Yadav, they said. Later, it was revealed that the application form was filled in the victim's name along with Gautam's photograph. The bank details of Gautam and Yadav were collected which showed that the money was transferred to Mishra's account, a senior police officer said. "Thereafter, raids were conducted and the accused were arrested on Thursday," Deepak Purohit, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) said. Interrogation revealed that the trio have committed several similar offences, the DCP said. Mishra and Yadav work at SIM distribution stores at Khyala and Sagarpur. Mishra used to give genuine IDs to Gautam who would forge them by affixing his own photos on them to apply for credit cards, police said. Police recovered forged Aaddhar cards, PAN cards, debit and credit cards, Railway Protection Force Sub-Inspector ID card and one UP Police Sub-Inspector ID card of Gautam, they added.

