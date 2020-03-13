Left Menu
Development News Edition

Labourer raped by sugar mill owner's driver

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gorakhpur
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 20:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 20:34 IST
Labourer raped by sugar mill owner's driver

A labourer of a sugar mill in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district was allegedly raped by the driver of the factory, police said on Friday. The incident occurred at Hata area on Tuesday when the woman's husband went to the market, according to the complaint.

The mill owner's driver, Sadiq Ahmad, allegedly entered her house forcefully and raped her. He escaped before the woman's husband returned, the police said. The woman alleged that they were held hostage in a room at the mill for two hours, in an alleged attempt to hush up the case, and released after the intervention of the ward No 13 corporator.

On Friday, the couple went to the Hata police station and lodged an FIR against the driver. However, the general manager of the sugar mill denied the charges.

"The driver and the labourer had a clash over some issue, which was later pacified. But the allegation of rape is incorrect and it's a conspiracy to defame the sugar mill," he said. A case has been registered against the driver under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and a search is on to nab him, Hata police station incharge Harendra Mishra said.

Asked if any action was initiated against the sugar mill management for hushing up the case, he said the allegation would be investigated. PTI CORR ABN HMB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks rise on spending hopes but bounce fizzles

Stocks across the globe bounced back on Friday after historic drops, but hopes of more central bank stimulus and government spending went only so far and the comeback lost steam in a week of pandemic panic-selling across markets. Volatility...

MSF urges Greece to evacuate migrant camps due to coronavirus risk

Medical charity Medicins Sans Frontieres MSF has urged Greece to immediately evacuate migrants from overcrowded camps on its islands due to a high risk of the coronavirus spreading swiftly among people living in squalid conditions. Greece r...

U.S. House, White House near agreement on virus economic aid bill, vote likely

The U.S. House of Representatives teed up a vote on Friday on a package to limit the economic fallout from the coronavirus, as Democrats who control the chamber sought common ground with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Were close, H...

EU, eurozone very likely in recession this year due to virus

The European Union and the eurozone are very likely to be in a recession this year because of the coronavirus outbreak, a top economic official of the European Commission said on Friday.It is very likely that growth for the eurozone and the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020