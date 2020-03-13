Labourer raped by sugar mill owner's driver

A labourer of a sugar mill in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district was allegedly raped by the driver of the factory, police said on Friday. The incident occurred at Hata area on Tuesday when the woman's husband went to the market, according to the complaint.

The mill owner's driver, Sadiq Ahmad, allegedly entered her house forcefully and raped her. He escaped before the woman's husband returned, the police said. The woman alleged that they were held hostage in a room at the mill for two hours, in an alleged attempt to hush up the case, and released after the intervention of the ward No 13 corporator.

On Friday, the couple went to the Hata police station and lodged an FIR against the driver. However, the general manager of the sugar mill denied the charges.

"The driver and the labourer had a clash over some issue, which was later pacified. But the allegation of rape is incorrect and it's a conspiracy to defame the sugar mill," he said. A case has been registered against the driver under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and a search is on to nab him, Hata police station incharge Harendra Mishra said.

Asked if any action was initiated against the sugar mill management for hushing up the case, he said the allegation would be investigated. PTI CORR ABN HMB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

