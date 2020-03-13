Left Menu
Telangana to have 6 more airports, says Minister KT Rama Rao

The Telangana government on Friday proposed the setting up of six airports including three greenfield and three brownfield airports in the state.

  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 21:34 IST
Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Telangana government on Friday proposed the setting up of six airports including three greenfield and three brownfield airports in the state. "In line with the theme of the event 'Flying for All' we are now planning to re-activate old airports, create green-field airports and establish a chain of heliports to connect the remote parts of our State. We have proposed three greenfield airports and revival of three brownfield airports in Telangana," said KT Rama Rao, Minister, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Telangana.

"Telangana is the fastest-growing state in India recoding 14.9 percent Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth in 2018-19. Telangana stood top in World Bank's ease of doing business rankings two years in a row. Our State Industrial policy TS i-PASS is rated amongst the best in the country," he said. According to Rao's proposal, the greenfield airports would be set up in areas including Gudibanda Village, Adakkal Mandal, and Mahabubnagar. While the brown-field airports would be set up in Warangal urban district, Basanthnagar and Peddapally district.

He also mentioned that the state government has appointed Airports Authority of India (AAI) as a consultant for preparing techno feasibility studies for existing airstrips and feasibility studies for the greenfield airports. "We are actively working with various stakeholders to make the Warangal airport functional. It will boost regional air transport and support the mega textile park and the information technology hub launched in the city. We have also requested the Ministry of Civil Aviation to include Warangal Airport under RCS-UDAN scheme," said Rao. (ANI)

