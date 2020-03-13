Office memorandum doing rounds on social media fake: Health Min

The Union Health Ministry on Friday said an office memorandum issued in its name, giving a week's holiday to offices in four states in view of the coronavirus outbreak, and doing rounds on social media is "fake". The memorandum dated March 13 states that "holiday is mandatory to all schools, colleges, educational institutes, work place having more than 10 employees present in at a time, all the statutory and local bodies of the state" in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Sikkim.

"It is clarified that the above mentioned O.M is fake and has NOT BEEN issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. "Necessary action under extant law is being initiated," the ministry said in an official statement.

The memorandum said experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of coronavirus. "As an step towards containing the disease Ministry of Health & Family Welfare declares holiday from the period of 14th March, 2020 to 21st March, 2020," it said.

"In case of any breach of the order a fine of Rs. 5000/- will applicable per day," it said, adding that states may take necessary action in the matter..

