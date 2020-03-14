Himachal: Hamirpur admn to avoid Chaitra Fair due to coronavirus scare

The Hamirpur district administration will not participate in the month-long Chaitra Fair dedicated to Baba Balak Nath following an advisory by the Himachal Pradesh health department in wake of coronavirus scare, officials said on Saturday. The state health department has directed that fairs, festivals and tournaments or such events which result in congregation or gathering of a large number of people may be postponed to avoid spread of infection.

In cases where such events are linked to some particular time of a religious event, adequate advisory be issued to general public not to gather or plan their visit to such events unless there are many compelling reasons to do so, special secretary (health) Amarjeet Singh said in a letter sent to all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Chief Medical Officers (CMOs). Hamirpur DC Harikesh Meena confirmed the receipt of the official letter and stated that there would be no official function of the temple this year.

No senior officers including Meena, who is the Commissioner of the Baba Balak Nath temple, will take part in the inaugural function at the time of flag hoisting ceremony on Saturday afternoon. Usually, the DC performs the flag hoisting ceremony.

However, the month-long fair will be held as per religious traditions, the Mahant of Baba Balak Nath temple Rajender Giri said. Giri told PTI that nearly fifteen thousand devotees have already reached Deotsidh and Shahtalai to take part in the opening function and to pay their obeisance at Babaji's cave located at Dharsidh hillock in Hamirpur district.

The annual fair is scheduled to start on Saturday afternoon and a large number of devotees are expected to turn up from across Himachal Pradesh, neighbouring states and foreign countries. According to religious beliefs, Baba Balak Nath is considered the incarnation of Lord Kartikeya, the elder son of Lord Shiva.

As per beliefs, Baba Balak Nath had meditated in the Dhar Sidh area of Hamirpur and Bilaspur districts where the fair is held..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.