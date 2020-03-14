Coronavirus: Latest updates on coronavirus crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 11:27 a.m.

The number of coronavirus cases in India rises to 83, which includes one death each from Delhi and Karnataka, the Union Health Ministry says. 11:13 a.m.

Researchers, studying the coronavirus, report that the time between cases in a chain of transmission is less than a week, and over 10 percent of patients are infected by someone who has the virus but does not show symptoms yet. 10:25 a.m.

China reports 13 new coronavirus deaths, taking the toll to 3,189, while the confirmed cases climbed to 80,824 with 11 more infections, as the country witnesses rise in imported cases, health officials say. 10:10 a.m.

The RSS suspends the three-day annual meeting of its highest decision-making body scheduled to begin on Saturday, general secretary Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi says. 9:00 a.m.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu requests Narendra Modi to allow export of masks and pharmaceutical raw materials to Israel during his telephonic conversation with his Indian counterpart, a media report says. 8:42 a.m.

The US Embassy and Consulates in India cancel all visa appointments from March 16 due to coronavirus outbreak. 7:55 a.m.

The Jaipur Foot's US chapter defers mega camp in Patna to provide the needy artificial limbs due to travel restrictions implemented by the government of India to combat coronavirus spread. 6:44 a.m.

The Indian Embassy in the US asks the Indian students' community to avoid non-essential domestic and international travel. 5:51 a.m. US President Donald Trump says he will most likely be tested for the novel coronavirus, stressing that he had displayed no symptoms. 5:13 a.m.

US President Donald Trump declares a national emergency, opening up access to up to USD 50 billion in federal funds to combat the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed 41 lives in the country.

