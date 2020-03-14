Prohibitory order clamped in Manipur's Moreh town

Prohibitory orders under section 144 Crpc were imposed in Moreh town in Manipur's Tengnoupal district after four police commandos were injured in an attack by a mob, an official said on Saturday. The prohibitory orders in Moreh town, which is close to the Indo-Myanmar border, were issued by the District Magistrate of Tengnoupal, Mayanglangbam Rajkumar on Friday evening for one month, the official said.

In a statement, the district magistrate said assembly of five or more persons is not allowed and prohibited carrying of stones, sticks, and firearms without a valid licence. Four Manipur police commandos were injured when a mob attacked them for stopping a vehicle for checking in Moreh town on Friday.

The police commandos had signalled a car with tinted glass to halt for checking on Friday. The car, however, did not stopped and sped away, the officer said. The commandos chased the car and stopped the vehicle.

When the injured commandos went to the Moreh hospital for medical treatment, a mob damaged their vehicle and kept them confined to a room, the officer said. Additional police reinforcements rushed to the hospital to rescue the commandos and chased away the mob, the officer added..

