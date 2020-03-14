Left Menu
Two coronavirus cases found in Yavatmal; Maha count 22

  • PTI
  • |
  • Yavatmal
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 17:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 17:55 IST
Two persons who had recently returned from Dubai were confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus in Maharashtra's Yavatmal city on Saturday, a senior official said. It took the number of confirmed cases in the state to 22.

The two patients were among a group of nine who had returned from Dubai on March 1, said district collector M D Sinh. All of them were placed in quarantine, but seven of them tested negative while a man and a woman tested positive, the collector said. They have been admitted to Yavatmal government hospital and their condition was stable, he added.

Elsewhere in the state, ten coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Pune, four each in Mumbai and Nagpur, and one each in Thane and Ahmednagar..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

