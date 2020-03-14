Left Menu
Maha: Crackdown ordered on mask-sanitiser irregularities

Maharashtra police have been ordered to crack down on black marketing of masks and manufacture of fake sanitisers in wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said here on Saturday. Deshmukh informed that action will be taken under the Information Technology Act against those who spread fake news or misinformation.

He made the remarks after meeting senior police officials at Vidhan Bhavan here. "Lot of suggestions have been made by the Health and Food and Civil Supplies departments in view of the coronavirus cases. A meeting of senior home department officials was held today. We have instructed the police to take action against those into black marketing of masks and production of duplicate sanitisers," he told reporters.

Deshmukh said jail authorities have been told to set up isolation wards in case any inmate is suspected to be infected by coronavirus..

