Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lithuania girl among 4 more in isolation ward in Odisha

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 22:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 22:22 IST
Lithuania girl among 4 more in isolation ward in Odisha

A minor girl from Lithuania was among four persons who have been admitted to isolation wards of hospitals of Odisha on Saturday on suspicion of being infected with the novel coronavirus, officials said. Their swab and blood samples have been sent for tests for novel coronavirus.

While the Lituania girl was admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Puri, a couple who returned from Abu Dhabi was kept in the isolation ward of the MKCH Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, officials said. A 25-year-old man, who was studying in Italy and had returned to Odisha last week, was admitted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack with flu-like symptoms.

The 9-year-old girl from Lithuania came to Puri on a visit with her mother and another woman two weeks ago. Her mother took her to a private hospital as she was suffering from fever and cough, Chief District Medical Officer, Puri, Nilakantha Mishra said. She was referred from the private hospital to the DHH where she was kept in the isolation ward, Mishra said adding that her travel history revealed that she was in India for the past two months.

The CDMO denied reports that the girl and her mother had run away from the hospital. A couple from Chikiti block in Ganjam district was admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

The husband was working in Abu Dhabi and returned to India on March 11. The man and his wife developed fever and cough three days later.

A Health and family welfare department official said a total of 141 people are under observation after they returned to Odisha from countries hit by coronavirus. "All the 21 samples sent for examination from Odisha have tested negative for COVID-19," the official said.

Meanwhile, the state government decided to set up technical committees in district level with collector and superintendents of police as members to guide local administration to take steps to prevent spread of COVID-19. The authorities of the Nandankanan Zoological Park here also announced closure of the zoo from Sunday till March 31, an official said adding that the Central University, Koraput has suspended classes and hostel facilities.

The government has also engaged women self help groups to manufacture low-cost masks, they said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Number of coronavirus cases worldwide passes 150,000

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide passed 150,000 on Saturday driven by a spike in infections in Italy, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sourcesItaly announced 3,497 new cases on Saturday, bringing the global total to...

IndiGo to cancel some flights to UAE

IndiGo on Saturday said it will cancel some of its flights to the UAE after the Gulf country announced that it would suspend all entry visas, except diplomatic visas, from March 17 in view of the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement, the ai...

Resignations of six out of 22 rebel Cong MLAs accepted by Speaker, BJP demands trust vote

The resignations of six MLAs out of 22 rebel Congress legislators were accepted by the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker on Saturday, even as the BJP claimed the Kamal Nath government has lost majority and demanded that a floor test be held b...

Coronavirus: Guj govt issues epidemic disease notification

The Gujarat government has issued a notification declaring coronavirus as an epidemic disease under the Indian Epidemic Act, 1897, empowering certain officials to take action against classified cases as part of preventive measures. The noti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020