COVID-19: Assam govt orders closure of schools, colleges, gyms, cinema halls till March 29

All schools, colleges, universities, gyms, swimming pools, and cinema halls will remain closed in the state till March 29 amid coronavirus outbreak, informed the state Chief Secretary Sanjay Krishna. "All examinations, except that of state and CBSE Board exams, have been postponed," he added.Several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, and Haryana have already shut down schools and colleges to prevent the virus from spreading.

Earlier, the Assam government had banned morning assembly in schools, colleges, and higher educational institutions, as a precautionary measure. This comes after the country reported 107 positive cases of coronavirus on Sunday. The Central Government has decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster".

Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,30,000 people. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic. (ANI)

