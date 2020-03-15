Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Assam govt orders closure of schools, colleges, gyms, cinema halls till March 29

All schools, colleges, universities, gyms, swimming pools, and cinema halls will remain closed in the state till March 29 amid coronavirus outbreak, informed the state Chief Secretary Sanjay Krishna.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Assam
  • |
  • Updated: 15-03-2020 13:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-03-2020 13:45 IST
COVID-19: Assam govt orders closure of schools, colleges, gyms, cinema halls till March 29
Assam Chief Secretary Sanjay Krishna speaking to reporters on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

All schools, colleges, universities, gyms, swimming pools, and cinema halls will remain closed in the state till March 29 amid coronavirus outbreak, informed the state Chief Secretary Sanjay Krishna. "All examinations, except that of state and CBSE Board exams, have been postponed," he added.Several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, and Haryana have already shut down schools and colleges to prevent the virus from spreading.

Earlier, the Assam government had banned morning assembly in schools, colleges, and higher educational institutions, as a precautionary measure. This comes after the country reported 107 positive cases of coronavirus on Sunday. The Central Government has decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster".

Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,30,000 people. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

URGENT-Colombia to turn away visitors who have stayed in Asia, Europe in last two weeks

Infosys finishes Simplus' acquisition; elevates enterprise cloud capabilities

Government notifies Yes Bank reconstruction scheme, appoints current administrator Prashant Kumar as managing director, CEO.

Chile quarantines 1,300 aboard two cruise ships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Rallying-Mexico round cut short by coronavirus restrictions, Ogier wins

Sebastien Ogier won Rally Mexico for a sixth time on Sunday after the world championship event was cut short due to changing travel restrictions resulting from the global coronavirus outbreak. The decision to end the rally after Saturdays s...

Russian to suspend trains to Latvia from March 17 - RIA

State-run Russian Railways said on Sunday it would halt international passenger trains to and from Latvia from March 17 in an attempt to contain the coronavirus outbreak, RIA news agency reported.Russia, which has so far recorded 59 cases o...

Indonesia president to take coronavirus test as cases top 100

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Sunday he would get tested for coronavirus, while some of his ministers had also undergone precautionary tests after the Southeast Asian countrys transport minister tested positive for the disease. W...

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over oil price hike

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday slammed the Narendra Modi-led Central government over the hike in petrol and diesel prices in the country. Just 3 days ago I had requested PMO to pass on the benefit of the global oil price crash to In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020