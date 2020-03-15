Left Menu
Development News Edition

Screening for coronavirus at border points launched in Kerala

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruv
  • |
  • Updated: 15-03-2020 14:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-03-2020 14:24 IST
Screening for coronavirus at border points launched in Kerala

With increase in number of coronavirus cases, the Kerala government on Sunday launched intensified medical check up at border areas for people entering the state by rail and road. The government has identified 24 spots in border areas that Kerala share with Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and multiple teams each headed by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) began the checking of vehicles coming into the state.

With a UK national testing positive on Sunday, the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 20 and as many as 302 people are in isolation wards of various hospitals across the state. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had yesterday said a set of volunteers will be enrolled to assist the health department and they would be given special training by the officials for screening people in the border areas.

"Each team comprises a senior police official (DySP), a paramedical staff and a local volunteer. There are such multiple teams at various border points. They will monitor every vehicle and record the temperature, and other details of the passengers including travel history," a senior police official said. Similar teams have also been deputed to monitor passengers at various border railway stations.

"The state government had informed us about the monitoring of the passengers. But they are yet to begin the massive examination of travellers at railway stations.We have extended our full cooperation," a senior Railway official told PTI. The border railway stations including Parassala, Aryankavu, Walayar, Meenakshipuram, Mahe and Mancheshwaram will be monitored.

The monitoring exercise of the airports in the state was coordinated by DIG Anoop Kuruvila John, a release issued by the state police said. "A total 7,677 people are under observation in the state out of which, 7,375 people are under home quarantine while 302 persons are in isolation wards across the state. Out of the total 1,897 samples that were sent for testing, 1,345 returned negative," Vijayan had said yesterday.

The government had earlier shut schools, colleges and cancelled all the public functions in the state to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. However, examinations for tenth standard, plus two and vocational higher secondary school are being held.

Examinations of various universities will commence from Monday. Kerala has been hit by the second round of COVID-19 cases after the country's first three positive cases in the state were successfully cured and discharged from hospitals last month..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

URGENT-Colombia to turn away visitors who have stayed in Asia, Europe in last two weeks

Infosys finishes Simplus' acquisition; elevates enterprise cloud capabilities

Government notifies Yes Bank reconstruction scheme, appoints current administrator Prashant Kumar as managing director, CEO.

Chile quarantines 1,300 aboard two cruise ships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

NC provincial president Rana meets Farooq Abdullah

A delegation of National Conference NC leaders from Jammu led by its provincial president Davender Singh Rana on Sunday called on party president Farooq Abdullah who has been released after seven months in detention. The NC leaders from Jam...

Have asked political parties in JK to unite to bring back all detained in jails outside UT: Farooq Abdullah

NC president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday asked all political parties of Jammu and Kashmir to jointly appeal to the Centre to bring back all detainees lodged outside the union territory on humanitarian grounds. In his first statement after bei...

Malaysia reports 190 new coronavirus cases, most linked to mosque event

Malaysia reported 190 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, most linked to a religious event at a mosque that was attended by more than 10,000 people from several countries.The new cases bring the total number of infections in the country to ...

NCLAT to have a bench at Chennai, Govt issues notification

A bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT is being constituted in Chennai to handle matters arising from Southern states. The government has notified the constitution of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, Chenna...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020