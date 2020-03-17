South Central Railways cancels 17 trains

Due to poor patronization, the South Central Railways on Tuesday cancelled 17 trains amid the novel coronavirus scare.

The trains that have been cancelled include - Train No. 16204 Tirupati-Chennai Central on March 18 and 31; Train number 07610: Hyderabad-Tiruchchirappalli on 23, 30; and Train no: 04155: Kanpur Central-Kacheguda on March 26.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in the country has reached 137 so far. (ANI)

