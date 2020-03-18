Coronavirus: Jaishankar thanks Delhi airport officials for exceptional effort in 'difficult times'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday night visited the Delhi airport to meet immigration, health, security and airport officials who are responding to the challenge posed by coronavirus outbreak. "India works because countless Indians do. Night or day, rain or shine," Jaishankar tweeted after visiting the airport.

"Went tonight to meet our immigration, health, security and airport officials at Delhi Airport who are responding to COVID challenge," he said. Jaishankar thanked them for their exceptional effort in these "difficult times". "That too, with great courtesy and a warm smile," he added.

