Succeeded in changing people's perception, led UP on path of devp, trust in 3 yrs: CM Adityanath

  • Updated: 18-03-2020 14:25 IST
Setting a record of being the first BJP chief minister to complete three straight years in office in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that his government has succeeded in changing people's perception of the state and led it on the path of development, trust and good governance. Citing "improvement" in law and order as one of the achievement, he claimed that no riot has taken place in the state and the crime rate has slumped.

Mentioning closure of illegal slaughter houses and setting up anti-romeo squads for women security as its achievements, Adityanath observed that his government has turned challenges into opportunities. The chief minister also asserted that the state was number one in implementation of central schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana -- providing LPG connections to poor families and Saubhagya -- a project to provide electricity connection to households.

"In the past three years, the BJP government in the state has succeeded in changing the perception of the state. We have taken the state on the path of development, trust and good governance due to guidance and support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Adityanath said at a press conference here. He also mentioned the successful organisation of Kumbh Mela, in which 24.56 crore people participated and "set example as unique event for world".

About the law-and-order situation in Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister said, "In this biggest state of the country, the government has succeeded in maintaining law and order which was in a very poor state during previous regimes. There is no riot in the state and crime is on the decline." Adityanath said that dacoity cases have registered a 60 per cent decline, murder cases have seen 21 per cent dip while there have been reduction in cases of extortion and rape too. "I am glad to tell you that due to efforts of our government, the state was leading in areas where it was did not figure in the past," he said.

About road connectivity, the chief minister told the press conference that 40 per cent work on the Purvanchal expressway has been completed and is expected to be opened for public by the end of this year. "Work on Bundelkhand expressway has started and will be completed by end of next year. Work on Ganga Expressway from Meerut to Allahabad is also underway. All the three expressways will give new heights to the Indian economy," the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

Stressing that his government was prioritising on air connectivity, Adityanath said his government was working on 12 new airports. "Air connectivity is high on our priority, and our government is working on 12 new airports. The Jewar International Airport has the potential to generate a substantial number of jobs and afford global recognition to Uttar Pradesh," he said..

