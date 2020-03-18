Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parliament to be closed to public until further notice

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the COVID-19 outbreak a national disaster on Sunday.

Parliament to be closed to public until further notice
The meeting agreed that a sitting of the National Assembly will be held on Wednesday to consider matters, which have specific time-frames and require consideration by the assembly. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Parliament has announced that it will be closed to the public until further notice and arrangements are being made to reduce the number of staff members in the precinct.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the COVID-19 outbreak a national disaster on Sunday.

A special meeting between Presiding Officers, chief whips and party representatives was held on Tuesday to discuss the parliamentary programme and to receive a briefing on institutional arrangements in light of the President's announcement.

The meeting agreed that a sitting of the National Assembly will be held on Wednesday to consider matters, which have specific time-frames and require consideration by the assembly.

"At the conclusion of the sitting on Wednesday 18 March 2020, the business of the Assembly, which includes sittings of the House, committees and public hearings, will be suspended until further notice. "The last sitting of the National Council of Provinces will be on Thursday, 19 March 2020 and it's business will also be suspended until further notice," said Parliament in its statement.

The Presiding Officers encouraged all members, staff, and visitors to take the necessary personal precautions. Various preventative measures against the Coronavirus have been put in place, including sanitizers, screening checks for members, staff and visitors as well as a medical support team.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka to earmark Rs 200 crore to contain COVID-19 spread

The Karnataka cabinet has decided to earmark Rs 200 crore to combat the spread of coronavirus in the state, Chief Minister Yediyurappa said on Wednesday. The restrictions that have been imposed in the state for a week from March 14 have bee...

Coronavirus: ADB announces USD 6.5 bn package for developing member countries

The Asian Development Bank ADB on Wednesday announced a USD 6.5 billion package for its developing member countries to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The initial package has been announced to address the immediate needs of developing membe...

No 'ideal' solution for virus-threatened Tokyo Olympics - IOC

The International Olympic Committee acknowledged Wednesday there was no ideal solution to staging this summers Tokyo Olympics as the deadly coronavirus pandemic swept the globe. This is an exceptional situation which requires exceptional so...

At Saudi music festival, Iran rivalry takes the stage

Exile Iranian musicians critical of religious hardliners in Tehran converged this month to perform in the most unlikely locale Saudi Arabia. Taking place amid heightened tensions between the regional enemies, the event was promoted as cultu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020