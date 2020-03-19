Left Menu
ICSE, ISC exams postponed due to COVID-19

As the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations on Thursday announced the postponement of all ICSE and ISC examinations to help prevent the spread of the infection.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 12:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 12:04 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations on Thursday announced the postponement of all ICSE and ISC examinations to help prevent the spread of the infection. In an official notice, the Council said: "In view of the novel coronavirus spreading across the country and with much uncertainty and speculation in the air, the Council in the interest of the health and well-being of the students and the teaching community has decided to postpone all ICSE and ISC Year 2020 Examinations scheduled to be conducted between the period of March 19 to March 31."

The ICSE examination was scheduled to conclude on March 30, while the ISC examination was scheduled to conclude on March 31, stated the notice. The Council further said that the revised dates for conduct of the remaining papers would be notified in due course of time.

India on Thursday reported 13 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the tally to 169 in the country. According to official data provided by the Ministry of Health, as many as 15 people infected with the virus have been discharged after receiving treatment. No fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. (ANI)

