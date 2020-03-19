Left Menu
Naxal killed in encounter with security forces in C'garh

  Updated: 19-03-2020 12:11 IST
A Naxal was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday, police said. The skirmish took place around 7.30 am in the forest near Gampur village under Kirandul police station area, when a joint team of security forces was out on a counter-insurgency operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

Personnel belonging to District Reserve Guard (DRG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Special Task Force (STF) were involved in the operation, he said. "When the patrolling team was cordoning off Gampur forests, located around 450 kms away from the capital Raipur, an exchange of fire broke out between the two sides," he said.

After the gun-battle, the body of a male ultra was recovered from the spot along with a few muzzle loading guns and explosives material, he said. Further details are awaited as the search operation is still underway in the area, he added.

