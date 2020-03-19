Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI registered nearly 5,000 cases since 2015

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 14:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 14:54 IST
CBI registered nearly 5,000 cases since 2015

The CBI has registered 4,985 cases, including 4,300 regular cases (RCs) and 685 preliminary enquiries (PEs), between January 1, 2015 and February 29, 2020, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday. During this period, the CBI investigated 4,717 cases (3987 RCs and 730 PEs), Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

Since January 1, 2015 and upto February 29, 2020, CBI has filed chargsheets in 3,700 cases, he said. Giving the year-wise break-up, the minister said the CBI registered 971 RCs and 164 PEs in 2015, 925 RCs and 122 PEs in 2016, 939 RCs and 137 PEs in 2017, 765 RCs and 134 PEs in 2018, 608 RCs and 102 PEs in 2019 and 92 RCs and 26 PEs between January and February this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Road accidents down by 10 per cent after increase in fines:

The number of road accidents has gone down by an average 10 per cent after the amended Motor Vehicles Act with a steep increase in fines came into force, Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday. Responding to supplementary queries during Questio...

Four-day 'Butterfly Meet' held in Arunachal's Namdapha National Park

To conserve the diverse yet rare species of butterflies in Arunachal Pradesh, a four-day-long Butterfly Meet was recently held in the Namdapha National Park which is situated in the states Changlang district. During the meet, as many as 17...

Gold worth Rs 4 crore seized, 7 arrested

Gold worth Rs 4 crore has been seized with the arrest of seven people from three different spots, officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI said here on Thursday. Based on specific information, two persons from the central ra...

Raj guv asks people not be scared of crona, take precautions

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday asked people not to be scared of the coronavirus outbreak but take all preventive and precautionary measures. Do not be afraid of corona. Some caution is needed. Do not go to the crowded places, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020