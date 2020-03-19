Covid-19: Deshmukh warns action against people fleeing

quarantine Nagpur, Mar 19 (PTI)Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said strict action will be taken against people spreading false information about coronavirus and those trying to escape from isolation wards and quarantine centres. Addressing a press conference in Nagpur, Deshmukh said coronavirus outbreak is a huge challenge and people should cooperate by following directives given by the administration and the state health department.

Deshmukh raised concern over false information about the pandemic being circulated on social media. Strict action will be taken by the cyber crime police against thosewho spread rumours about coronavirus, he said, adding that people trying to escape from isolation wards and quarantine centres will also be penalised.

The minister also urged people to work from home and avoid venturing out. Maharashtra has recorded 47 cases of COVID-19 so far.

PTI CLS ARU ARU.

