Covid-19: Random screening at rly stations, bus stands in Pune

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Pune district administration on Thursday said people will be randomly screened at railway stations, expressways and bus stands. Speaking to reporters here, divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said around 50 thermal scanners are being procured for this exercise.

"We are setting up screening facilities at various alighting points at railway stations, bus stands, expressways and highways," he said. The objective of random thermal screening will be to detect passengers with foreign travel history who might have missed the screening at the international airport, the senior official said.

If a person with foreign travel history is detected during these random screenings, he or she will be quarantined immediately, he added. Mhaisekar said he had held a meeting with traders dealing with the supply of essential commodities.

"I have directed them to keep the supply of essential commodities uninterrupted. We will ensure that there is no scarcity of essential commodities," he added. Meanwhile, district collector Naval Kishore Ram said 50 per cent employees of IT firms and private companies are working from home.

"I had a meeting with the IT and private companies, and they have given us an assurance that they will rise the number to 70 per cent," he said. Quarantine centres are being ramped up and facilities with 10,000 beds are being readied in Pune and Pimpri- Chinchwad, he added.

As many as 19 persons have tested positive for coronavirus infection in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.